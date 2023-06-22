Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 203,991 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 198,594 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $4,295,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 269,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 91,485 shares during the last quarter.

BLE opened at $10.30 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

