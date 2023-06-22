Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,040 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx Price Performance

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $225.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

