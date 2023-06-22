Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $582,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $167.92 on Thursday. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.34. The company has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

