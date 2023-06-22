Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $583,000 Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.88. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 18,908.15% and a net margin of 98.10%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Stories

