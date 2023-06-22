Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Barclays boosted their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $258.83 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total value of $185,549.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,066 shares of company stock worth $67,145,054 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

