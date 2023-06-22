Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $707,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $113.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $136.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

