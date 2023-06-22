Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $764,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Paychex by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,218,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,639,000 after acquiring an additional 119,810 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $112.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.58. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

