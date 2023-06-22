Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE NXP opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.