Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

