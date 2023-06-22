Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $97.69 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $102.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

