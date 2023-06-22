Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $339.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

