Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $110.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.79.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

