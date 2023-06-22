Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after acquiring an additional 474,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,872,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $430.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $447.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.94.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

