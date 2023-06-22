Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,360,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,893,000 after purchasing an additional 90,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $215.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.