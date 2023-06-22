Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,221 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 124.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.89.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $323.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.26 and its 200-day moving average is $329.50. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.