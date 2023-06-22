Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,395 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

