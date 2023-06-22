Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 818 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,016,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,054,000 after purchasing an additional 215,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,312,000 after purchasing an additional 931,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

