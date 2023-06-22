Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -141.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $66.98.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -524.98%.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.