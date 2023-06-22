Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 127,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the third quarter worth $13,324,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter worth $7,229,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 344,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 331,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NXDT opened at 11.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 11.37. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of 9.14 and a 1 year high of 17.93.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 11.78 per share, for a total transaction of 147,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately 147,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of 11.78 per share, for a total transaction of 147,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 147,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of 10.13 per share, for a total transaction of 35,910.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,765,996.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,639 shares of company stock worth $192,116 over the last 90 days.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.