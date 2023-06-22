Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,610 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $156.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 269.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.01. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

