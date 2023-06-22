Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after buying an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

MSI opened at $281.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.09 and a 52-week high of $299.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.60.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

