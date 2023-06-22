Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR opened at $100.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.72. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $122.46.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETR. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

