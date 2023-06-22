Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,723 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,006,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after acquiring an additional 326,743 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,472,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 186,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 97,177 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 78,662 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Brian Reid bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $43,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $126,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $11.09 on Thursday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.35%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

