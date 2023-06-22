Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 293 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.3 %

GPN stock opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.79.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

