Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 30 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELV. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $445.26 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.87 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

