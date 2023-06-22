Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 352 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $239.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $243.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

