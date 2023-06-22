Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,610 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 75,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 97,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 114,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 77,985 shares during the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DSU opened at $9.58 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

