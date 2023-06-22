Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,669 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Citigroup started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.19.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

