Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 658 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NUE opened at $151.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average of $150.40. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.