Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 706 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.