Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 756 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

