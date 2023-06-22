Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 782 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,329.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after acquiring an additional 682,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,855,000 after acquiring an additional 600,749 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $184.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.