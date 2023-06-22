Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 830 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $57.95.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

