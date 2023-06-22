Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 950 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

UDOW stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 12-month low of $37.98 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.83.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

