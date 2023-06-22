Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $82.57 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $970.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

