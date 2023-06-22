Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Novartis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Up 0.1 %

NVS opened at $100.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.02. The company has a market cap of $213.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

