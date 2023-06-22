Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 3,847 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,985 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.8% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Shares of MSFT opened at $333.56 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $351.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

