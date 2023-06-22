Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $668,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $125,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,367 shares of company stock worth $2,481,770 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.