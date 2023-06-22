Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.78. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,849 shares of company stock worth $4,054,525 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Get Rating

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

