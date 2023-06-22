CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CEL-SCI in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 23.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CEL-SCI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 1,061.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

