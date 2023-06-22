Cellular Goods (LON:CBX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Cellular Goods PLC (LON:CBX – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). Approximately 669,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,966,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.80. The company has a market cap of £5.00 million, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of -1.67.

Cellular Goods PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells biosynthetic cannabinoids-based consumer products in the United Kingdom. The company provides cannabinoid solutions for skincare and ingestible products. It offers its products through retailers; direct to consumers through its website; and online.

