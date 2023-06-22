Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.26

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.26 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 92.55 ($1.18). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 91.60 ($1.17), with a volume of 2,834,408 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.86) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centamin from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 135 ($1.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Centamin Stock Down 1.2 %
The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,832.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centamin stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,143 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 6.23% of Centamin at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
