Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $541.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 12.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $30,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 789,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $30,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 789,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $94,821. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.