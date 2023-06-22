Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.19. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 278,462 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at about $20,062,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,775,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 390,626 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 803,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 316,345 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 649,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 338,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

