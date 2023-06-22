Century Lithium (OTC:CYDVF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Century Lithium Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 3,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 90,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

