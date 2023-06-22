Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,675 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,355 ($17.34) to GBX 1,675 ($21.43) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cerillion Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON CER opened at GBX 1,470 ($18.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Cerillion has a one year low of GBX 881.50 ($11.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,520 ($19.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £433.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3,769.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,267.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,178.52.

Cerillion Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Cerillion’s payout ratio is 2,564.10%.

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

