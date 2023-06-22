Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.94

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.94 and traded as high as C$9.09. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 247,875 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSH.UN has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.60.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.34. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is 508.33%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

