Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.9% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Chevron by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 34,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.94. The company has a market cap of $293.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

