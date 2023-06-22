China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.18

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.18 and traded as high as $10.02. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 27,625 shares changing hands.

CYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Greenridge Global restated a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

