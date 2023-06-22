China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.18

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.18 and traded as high as $10.02. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 27,625 shares changing hands.
CYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Greenridge Global restated a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
