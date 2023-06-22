Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) fell 13.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. 605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30,926% from the average session volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Chiyoda Stock Down 13.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $643.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services.

